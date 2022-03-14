The US Government Officials and Big Pharma Lied to the American People on the Vaccine

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03/12/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: Officials in the US government and big pharma lied to the American people and the people in the world. They forged the vaccine ahead, and said it was safe and effective. We need 161 lawyers because the crimes are of such an extraordinary scale.