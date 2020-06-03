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Karana Rising Founder: Saving Teens From Human Trafficking and Getting Them Back on Their Feet
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32 views • June 03, 2020
Victurus Libertas VLTV

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The first guest is Andrea Powell, who is the founding President of Karana Rising, a nonprofit and social enterprise venture headquartered in Washington D.C. that supports youth survivors of human trafficking in reaching their fullest potential as individuals and young professionals.
She was also the founding executive director of FAIR Girls, a nonprofit that serves young women survivors of human trafficking. In 2014, she led the FAIR Girls’ team to create and open the only safe home for young survivors of human trafficking in the nation’s capital area.
Andrea has led crisis response teams where she assisted law enforcement and other front-line responders in finding and recovering survivors of human trafficking who were later offered safety and supportive services.

Joining us, also, is Fecha Taleso. Fecha is from Kenya and the creative director at Karana Rising. She is a jewelry maker and is an advocate for victims of human trafficking.

Join the virtual event on TUESDAY!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karana-risings-virtual-survivor-made-jewelry-and-art-exhibit-and-sales-party-tickets-103738113490
Keywords
abusehuman traffickingchildgirlsprostitutionkarana risingsaving teens
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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