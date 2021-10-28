Economic Genocide In Australia?

This video originally appeared on You Tube in 2017.However, it represents, in a small way, what I think is happening now in Victoria, Australia, which is a turbocharged version of what I deal with in this video.The original description is below:Australia has lost countless businesses, industries, has untold people on social security benefits-67k people in my home town, Geelong, a city of around 250k people.Housing affordability is non-existent, almost, some 30k people have been disconnected by the utility companies for inability to pay their power bills, and Australia's Infrastructure Australia is advocating the privatisation of our water now, citing the strain on existing (and long-time unmaintained) infrastructure, due, amongst other things, to increasing populations.Some 1600 coal-fired power stations are being built around the world, many to be fired by Australian coal, but Australia is shutting down it's coal-fired power stations and sending us back to the dark Ages with renewables that just will not provide base-load power-power companies are already paying people not to use power: funny, don't they want to make profits?!!On all fronts: jobs, power, the survival of our businesses and industry (some of these are already looking at winding up, as they cannot, bizarrely, afford their to pay their power bills!We have thousands of people disconnected, and it still looks like power companies will not be able to manage peak loads, especially when Summer truly arrives.Our businesses have been being off-shored for decades, leaving Australia with insufficient employment, all while governments and oppositions profess their dedication to creating "jobs, jobs, jobs!"Nothing seems further from the truth; so on these many fronts, where government has breached its contract-Constitutionally-required-for "...peace, order and good government" governments continually drop the ball on their basic obligations.Australia is going to the wall, and the population is going to the poor house, with masses of people unable even to pay their power bills, and with no jobs and a future that looks pretty bleak.You must reassess your faith-if you have any-in GOVERNMENT!!!Some links to relevant articles:2018 Business Failures, ABC News:ATO winds up companies:Power companies (Mainly Chinese) owe big money:The Real Deal on Privatisation:Water privatisation scam, Australia:Walter Burien: Is Our Government Hiding Trillions of Dollars?:Government Will Not Save You From Corporations:UBER may be buying thousands of driver-less cars, but that will mean thousands of people without jobs, eventually:These guys are important for all Australians: Rohan Lorian and Rom Stover.Watch their videos:Rom: The Perfect Crime:Rohan: Civil Death-all important for yuo to know:And Minivan Jack, too: