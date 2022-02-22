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The Truth Will Set You Free! - Q & A w/ Andrew Kaufman M.D. & Del Bigtree [Oct 30, 2021]
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38 views • February 22, 2022
Note: THEY COMMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!
Is Del Bigtree a Satanic Controlled Opposition Psyop for Big Pharma?
He still talks like there is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease and people have an 'immune system'...
What is a 'Virus'' and a 'Dis'-ease? - The End of Germ Theory...
Original title: The Truth About... An Evening with Del Bigtree and Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
--
Andrew Kaufman M.D and Del Bigtree discuss the validity of the PCR test and the truth behind the complete and utterly fake computer generated virus called Covid-19 being used to justify the wholesale worldwide destruction of human rights and freedom. The truth will set you free.
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/videos/the-truth-about-an-evening-with-del-bigtree-and-andrew-kaufman-m-d/
--
My source, newsmail from Andrew Kaufman M.D
-- Mail --
Thank You for Subscribing to Medicamentum Authentica
Hi. Here is your Link!
Watch Video: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/videos/the-truth-about-an-evening-with-del-bigtree-and-andrew-kaufman-m-d/
Sign-Up for a Free or Premium Membership to the True Medicine Library for more valuable resources, information, and the full repository of works by Andrew Kaufman MD., conveniently consolidated in an easy-to-use library or critical information related to Health and Freedom.
We thank you for you support and welcome you to our Community!
In peace,
- Dr. Andy
Medicamentum Authentica - Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/
--
TERRAIN - The Film : The End of Germ Theory... (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [20.02.2022]
Contents + Timeline:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Link to movie and links under all my videos for verification.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
--
The Highwire with Del Bigtree - 50239 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/
https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire
ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network: https://www.icandecide.org/
https://thehighwire.com/
https://twitter.com/highwiretalk
https://parler.com/profile/TheHighwire/posts
https://gab.com/TheHighWire
https://t.me/TheHighWireOfficial
--
Source:
https://coloradochiropractic.org/
https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoChiropracticAssociation
Event date: Oct 30, 2021, 6:30pm-8pm MDT
SayedhAlzalzalah - 62 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4nm34UE3UAe/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sayedhalzalzalah/
Is Del Bigtree a Satanic Controlled Opposition Psyop for Big Pharma?
He still talks like there is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease and people have an 'immune system'...
What is a 'Virus'' and a 'Dis'-ease? - The End of Germ Theory...
Original title: The Truth About... An Evening with Del Bigtree and Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
--
Andrew Kaufman M.D and Del Bigtree discuss the validity of the PCR test and the truth behind the complete and utterly fake computer generated virus called Covid-19 being used to justify the wholesale worldwide destruction of human rights and freedom. The truth will set you free.
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/videos/the-truth-about-an-evening-with-del-bigtree-and-andrew-kaufman-m-d/
--
My source, newsmail from Andrew Kaufman M.D
-- Mail --
Thank You for Subscribing to Medicamentum Authentica
Hi. Here is your Link!
Watch Video: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/videos/the-truth-about-an-evening-with-del-bigtree-and-andrew-kaufman-m-d/
Sign-Up for a Free or Premium Membership to the True Medicine Library for more valuable resources, information, and the full repository of works by Andrew Kaufman MD., conveniently consolidated in an easy-to-use library or critical information related to Health and Freedom.
We thank you for you support and welcome you to our Community!
In peace,
- Dr. Andy
Medicamentum Authentica - Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f?view=discussion
https://truehealingconference.com/
https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/
--
TERRAIN - The Film : The End of Germ Theory... (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [20.02.2022]
Contents + Timeline:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Link to movie and links under all my videos for verification.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/
What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/
Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/
Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/
--
The Highwire with Del Bigtree - 50239 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/okiFK5CwQrZS/
https://rumble.com/c/TheHighWire
ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network: https://www.icandecide.org/
https://thehighwire.com/
https://twitter.com/highwiretalk
https://parler.com/profile/TheHighwire/posts
https://gab.com/TheHighWire
https://t.me/TheHighWireOfficial
--
Source:
https://coloradochiropractic.org/
https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoChiropracticAssociation
Event date: Oct 30, 2021, 6:30pm-8pm MDT
SayedhAlzalzalah - 62 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4nm34UE3UAe/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sayedhalzalzalah/
Keywords
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