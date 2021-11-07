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PROOF! That the Sun and the Planets Revolve Around the UNMOVING Earth
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164 views • November 07, 2021
No experiment has ever shown that the Earth is moving. Dr. Robert Sungenis gives a presentation in Dallas Texas showing that the Earth does NOT revolve around the Sun. In fact, the Sun and planets revolve around the stationary Earth. Quotes from famous physicists (including one saying that the earth would have to be the center of the universe) are used throughout the presentation. A computer simulation of the TRUE solar system is shown.
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