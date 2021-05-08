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** THE WHITE SUPREMACY HOAX ** - Race Only Matters if the Suspect is White – Newsmax – 06/May/2021
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23 views • May 08, 2021
** BLM & Antifa were originally founded by White Supremist. They are now using minority groups as Political Footballs to push their Socialist/Marxist agenda.
** THEY CAN’T COVER UP BIDEN’S WHOLE PRESIDENCY
- Newsmax, Greg Kelly – 06/May/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-O9bLF5RyE
-- Greg Kelly: We're getting a good look at Joe Biden, and do you think we're impressed? There are things to be excited about, despite this 'BORING' president.
** White Supremists Using Blacks Behind BLM and ANTIFA to meet their Liberal Agenda
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/7aed6903-a6e5-4f67-bac7-8154ca1d4ca2
-- People think Black Lives Matter is a grassroots organization born out of the Black community but this is not remotely true It is a racist organization, the stated purpose of which is the destruction of Western civilization, which they refer to as 'imperialist'.
-- "They're anti-American, anti-family, anti-heterosexual, anti-Christian, sexist against men and racist against all people that do not abide to their Globalist agenda. They are 100% a hate group. In their own words, they want to 'Disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family.'"
-- Marxist Black Lives matter was putatively founded by three women of African descent, Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi and Patrice Cullors. Cullors trained for many years at the Labor/Community Strategy Center, founded by former Weather Underground member Eric Mann, Jewish colonizer and so-called “communist”, who called it a "center for revolutionaries."
-- Cullors' mentor, Eric Mann is a grandfather of the -- social justice movement and a former member of the violent domestic terrorist group, the Weather Underground, which bombed several Federal buildings during the 1970s, including the Capitol and the Pentagon.
-- The Weather Underground was led by Bill Ayers, who gained renewed notoriety during the 2008 presidential election, when it was revealed that his path had crossed with Barack Obama's at the Annenberg and the Woods foundations at the kick-off of Obama's meteoric rise. As we've recently discussed, American oligarchs have been actively financing Communist subversives for over a century.
-- In many ways, Black Lives Matter and Antifa are a resurrection of the Weather Underground. The practices of maximum property damage and extreme anti-white racism originated with the latter. According to Wikipedia, the Weather Underground adopted the belief that all white babies were tainted with the original sin of skin privilege, declaring that all white babies are 'pigs'.
-- So, Eric Mann was the mentor of Patrice Cullors, Founder of Black Lives Matter, which has the same basic philosophy and tactics as the Weather Underground. Keep in mind that Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn and several other members of the Weather Underground eventually became, university professors at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
-- There is a theory amongst Marxists called the 'Long march through the universities,' and the idea is that if Marxist ideas can be taught to several generations of university students, then eventually, there will be a cultural shift towards Marxism - and this has been effective, as we've seen. Ironically, it might be Eric Mann who has had the greatest impact, having germinated the Black Lives Matter movement through Patrice Khan Cullors."
-- The organization in which Cullors met Eric Mann was the Labor/Community Strategic Center, which describes itself as an "Urban experiment to grassroots organizing, focused in Black and Latino communities, with deep historical ties to the long history of anti-colonial, anti-imperialist, pro-Communist resistance to the US Empire..."
-- In other words, they're against this country. That's their position. They stand in opposition to America...
-- Black Lives Matter seems to merely be an extension of an older terrorist organization, the Weather Underground ...it seems to have the same motivations, it seems to have the same philosophy and it seems to have the same goals. Both groups seem to believe that the United States is evil, the police are the enemy and the country must be destroyed, so that a new Marxist state will emerge from the ashes.
-- Black Lives Matter is not actually interested in Black lives. The organization is interested in the destruction of the country. Black people are merely being exploited as political footballs to that end.
** Also Read: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/antifa-is-real-its-violent-and-you-need-to-plan-for-it-29080/
** THEY CAN’T COVER UP BIDEN’S WHOLE PRESIDENCY
- Newsmax, Greg Kelly – 06/May/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-O9bLF5RyE
-- Greg Kelly: We're getting a good look at Joe Biden, and do you think we're impressed? There are things to be excited about, despite this 'BORING' president.
** White Supremists Using Blacks Behind BLM and ANTIFA to meet their Liberal Agenda
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/7aed6903-a6e5-4f67-bac7-8154ca1d4ca2
-- People think Black Lives Matter is a grassroots organization born out of the Black community but this is not remotely true It is a racist organization, the stated purpose of which is the destruction of Western civilization, which they refer to as 'imperialist'.
-- "They're anti-American, anti-family, anti-heterosexual, anti-Christian, sexist against men and racist against all people that do not abide to their Globalist agenda. They are 100% a hate group. In their own words, they want to 'Disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family.'"
-- Marxist Black Lives matter was putatively founded by three women of African descent, Alicia Garza, Opal Tometi and Patrice Cullors. Cullors trained for many years at the Labor/Community Strategy Center, founded by former Weather Underground member Eric Mann, Jewish colonizer and so-called “communist”, who called it a "center for revolutionaries."
-- Cullors' mentor, Eric Mann is a grandfather of the -- social justice movement and a former member of the violent domestic terrorist group, the Weather Underground, which bombed several Federal buildings during the 1970s, including the Capitol and the Pentagon.
-- The Weather Underground was led by Bill Ayers, who gained renewed notoriety during the 2008 presidential election, when it was revealed that his path had crossed with Barack Obama's at the Annenberg and the Woods foundations at the kick-off of Obama's meteoric rise. As we've recently discussed, American oligarchs have been actively financing Communist subversives for over a century.
-- In many ways, Black Lives Matter and Antifa are a resurrection of the Weather Underground. The practices of maximum property damage and extreme anti-white racism originated with the latter. According to Wikipedia, the Weather Underground adopted the belief that all white babies were tainted with the original sin of skin privilege, declaring that all white babies are 'pigs'.
-- So, Eric Mann was the mentor of Patrice Cullors, Founder of Black Lives Matter, which has the same basic philosophy and tactics as the Weather Underground. Keep in mind that Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn and several other members of the Weather Underground eventually became, university professors at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
-- There is a theory amongst Marxists called the 'Long march through the universities,' and the idea is that if Marxist ideas can be taught to several generations of university students, then eventually, there will be a cultural shift towards Marxism - and this has been effective, as we've seen. Ironically, it might be Eric Mann who has had the greatest impact, having germinated the Black Lives Matter movement through Patrice Khan Cullors."
-- The organization in which Cullors met Eric Mann was the Labor/Community Strategic Center, which describes itself as an "Urban experiment to grassroots organizing, focused in Black and Latino communities, with deep historical ties to the long history of anti-colonial, anti-imperialist, pro-Communist resistance to the US Empire..."
-- In other words, they're against this country. That's their position. They stand in opposition to America...
-- Black Lives Matter seems to merely be an extension of an older terrorist organization, the Weather Underground ...it seems to have the same motivations, it seems to have the same philosophy and it seems to have the same goals. Both groups seem to believe that the United States is evil, the police are the enemy and the country must be destroyed, so that a new Marxist state will emerge from the ashes.
-- Black Lives Matter is not actually interested in Black lives. The organization is interested in the destruction of the country. Black people are merely being exploited as political footballs to that end.
** Also Read: https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/antifa-is-real-its-violent-and-you-need-to-plan-for-it-29080/
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