Majority Of Students Say College Is “Too Difficult,” As Universities Lower Standards | Ep. 58

Shocker...a majority of under-qualified students say college is too hard, they don't want to study, but still expect the degree in exchange for the tuition.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.