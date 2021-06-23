Take A Break - #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41780
Summer has alighted upon the Land of the Rising Sun so I will be taking a break for the next week or two. In the meantime, I invite you to ponder the need for downtime; not just "recharging the batteries" in the physical sense, but reconnecting with the world around us without the newswires twittering in our ear. In that moment of calm, is it possible for us to rediscover what it is we are fighting for (rather than what we're fighting against)? I think so. Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go sit under a tree and watch the toads mating.