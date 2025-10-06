© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Against this backdrop, I would also like to draw your attention to the missile attack on the Kharkiv region. In particular, to the west of the city of 'Kupyansk', near the settlement of 'Sredny Burluk', four Geranium Kamikaze Drones wiped out a HIMARS missile system, a charging vehicle, and one escort vehicle.................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
