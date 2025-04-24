It may be a rough ride, but rejoice!

The dark forces are panicking and throwing everything at us now because their day has come. Say goodbye to them and rejoice.

Ways to support Richard Vobes channel:

You can make donations of precious metals to a value of your choice via Bleyer Bullion, using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/mteaswew

You can donate via PayPal https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes

Other ways to help.

Buy Clive De Carle supplements: https://tinyurl.com/5n88488w

Buy Shungite: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/497

Buy gold or silver from Bleyer Bullion. New customer save £10 on orders using voucher code VOBES10 at checkout, when spending £250 or more. Bleyer donate £10 to the channel every time to support me each time this is used.

Huge thanks to Black Cat Computers for hosting and running my website: https://black-cat-computers.com/





My Website: https://richardvobes.com/

Mirrored - Richard Vobes





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/