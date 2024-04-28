Mads Gilbert Discovery of mass grave at Gaza hospital point to Israeli war crimes (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-

https://youtu.be/xgKerc9v0rk?si=gqtzlokpt2udpt_t

22 Apr 2024 #Israel #Nasserhospital

In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Civil Defence recovered nearly 300 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex AND it says there are more under the rubble, with search efforts continuing. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician and a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Tromso has more.

#massgrave #Israel #Nasserhospital





Subscribe:

http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram

Visit our website: http://trt.world