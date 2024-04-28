Mads Gilbert Discovery of mass grave at Gaza hospital point to Israeli war crimes (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-
https://youtu.be/xgKerc9v0rk?si=gqtzlokpt2udpt_t
22 Apr 2024 #Israel #Nasserhospital
In Khan Younis, the Palestinian Civil Defence recovered nearly 300 bodies from a mass grave at the Nasser Medical Complex AND it says there are more under the rubble, with search efforts continuing. Mads Gilbert, Norwegian physician and a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Tromso has more.
#massgrave #Israel #Nasserhospital
Subscribe:
Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive
Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook
Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter
Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram
Visit our website: http://trt.world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.