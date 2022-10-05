Pheonix Rising From The Ashes - Tour of Galts Landing By Drone

Tour of Galts Landing complete with a heli-pad and runway! Check it out while its still in the beginning stages. Want to see what Freedom really looks lke? Drone footage shows the lake, a pond, food forest, bees, animal zones and much more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.