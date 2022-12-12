Create New Account
Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-Gyn Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 7: Breastfeeding; Lipid Nanoparticles, Spike Proteins and mRNA Impact Ovary and Ova
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
摘要：The polyethylene glycol is in anti-freeze and is a petroleum byproduct. Now it is in breast milk of vaccinated moms. Babies who are drinking vaccinated mom’s breast milk are inconsolable, sleepless and agitated. The breastfeeding has dropped from 34% of mothers to 14%!\nThe toxic vaccines with lipid nanoparticles, the ethylene glycol, spike proteins and mRNA may cause about the ovum being permanently damaged.

