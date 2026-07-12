The Dream Police Monitors The Afterlife: Astral Security Bots Tell You How to Behave Properly

SOURCES: Insights with Tony "Astral Security Bots: Unmasking Astral Containment Scripts (OBEs)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WLDMy3QB2c

Sarah James underthecapricornsun "the dream police told me the year again" https://shorturl.at/dxFhp

Sarah James underthecapricornsun "replying to what do the dream police look like" https://shorturl.at/nHUiR

Trevor’s Dream Journal "The lucid dream police got me again" https://shorturl.at/XlJ2i





Insights with Tony: "What happens when a spontaneous journey takes you deep into the non-physical environment? In this video, I'm sharing the raw, firsthand data from my latest out-of-body experience. We're moving past the basics to look at the vivid reality of navigating Focus 27, handling sudden shifts in energy, and what happens when the environment responds to your presence."





REFERENCES:

Astral police kicked me out of the best experience of my life" reddit https://tinyurl.com/4244d36n

"Astral prison?" reddit https://tinyurl.com/ydfj7b7k

"Experiences with the Dream Police" reddit https://tinyurl.com/4aetejzs

"Dream police gave me a warning" reddit https://tinyurl.com/y5aydzwx





WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:

Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://t1p.de/xflwm

Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://t1p.de/s3f55

Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/ximvx





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l





WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://t1p.de/vu22m

"The Templar Revelation" https://t1p.de/oatts

"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q





SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM

Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA





CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4

"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE



















