The Dream Police Monitors The Afterlife: Astral Security Bots Tell You How to Behave Properly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCES: Insights with Tony "Astral Security Bots: Unmasking Astral Containment Scripts (OBEs)" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WLDMy3QB2c
Sarah James underthecapricornsun "the dream police told me the year again" https://shorturl.at/dxFhp
Sarah James underthecapricornsun "replying to what do the dream police look like" https://shorturl.at/nHUiR
Trevor’s Dream Journal "The lucid dream police got me again" https://shorturl.at/XlJ2i
Insights with Tony: "What happens when a spontaneous journey takes you deep into the non-physical environment? In this video, I'm sharing the raw, firsthand data from my latest out-of-body experience. We're moving past the basics to look at the vivid reality of navigating Focus 27, handling sudden shifts in energy, and what happens when the environment responds to your presence."
REFERENCES:
Astral police kicked me out of the best experience of my life" reddit https://tinyurl.com/4244d36n
"Astral prison?" reddit https://tinyurl.com/ydfj7b7k
"Experiences with the Dream Police" reddit https://tinyurl.com/4aetejzs
"Dream police gave me a warning" reddit https://tinyurl.com/y5aydzwx
WATCH TOP 3 REMOTE VIEWINGS ABOUT THE AFTERLIFE:
Remote Viewing Moksha - Liberation from a Prison Planet https://t1p.de/xflwm
Farsight - Remote Viewing Death Traps https://t1p.de/s3f55
Intuitive Underground - Remote Viewing the Afterlife https://t1p.de/ximvx
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
WATCH - JESUS' DARK SECRETS:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://t1p.de/vu22m
"The Templar Revelation" https://t1p.de/oatts
"The Dark Secrets of Jesus Playlist" https://t1p.de/4jy0q
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4
"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE