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Austerity & Malaise: Democrats & Rob Reiner Haven’t Changed in 50 Yrs
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7 views • February 10, 2020
Rob Reiner is getting angrier, saying Democrats have to punch Trump in the nose. Why is he a pundit today when Archie Bunker owned him (and the Democrats) 50 years ago?
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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