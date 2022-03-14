© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview With Independent Candidate For Massachusetts Governor Dianna Ploss
Follow
0
Share
Report
58 views • March 14, 2022
The only candidate I can think of worth endorsing because she isn't a politician, isn't backed by anyone, brings up things like Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 and wants YOU to take action locally. I am from Massachusetts originally and never voted in my life but I would for her just for the simple fact she is legit, she even broke the Trump spell that most people can't seem to break on the "right". She knows Democrats and Republicans are one in the same and a false paradigm.
Support: https://diannaploss.com
Contact: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DiannaPloss
Telegram: https://t.me/realdiannaploss
Support: https://diannaploss.com
Contact: [email protected]
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DiannaPloss
Telegram: https://t.me/realdiannaploss
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.