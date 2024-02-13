Revolutionizing Farming: Geofield Conditioner by Essential Energy - Banishing EMF Stress for Healthy Livestock and Bountiful Harvests

EMF stress is known to reduce fertility, tighten udders, increase inflammation, and decrease overall health. The Geofield Conditioner by Essential Energy creates an environment free of EMF stress, and farmers are noticing the disappearance of these issues instantly.



" Within 3 weeks our cows started getting pregnant again. This just changed everything! "

- Steve Simpson, Veteran Dairy Farmer



Based on Russian and German energy science and over 40 years of R&D of plasmonic and photonic technology, Essential Energy Solutions is proud to partner with farmers across the world as their EMF protector.



90-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE FOR AG CONDITIONER INSTALLATIONS!

We guarantee - you will note improvement within 90 days and much more in the coming months and years!



Simply call us at 833-723-3363 or email [email protected]





