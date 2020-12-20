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CDC Releases Scary Rona Report! ,, ( WITH PDF FILE, RONA REPORT )
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324 views • December 20, 2020
CDC Releases Scary Rona Report! ,,
So many people effected by this Vid nonsense and now we have this! CDC report has been released regarding health impacts from 1st dose recipients of the Rona Vac. A lot of recipients of this Vac won't be having a very merry Christmas I tell you that!,, ( https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf )
QUOTE ,, "Governments regard their own citizens as their main enemy, and they have to be - protect themselves. That's why you have state secret laws. Citizens are not supposed to know what their government is doing to them". Noam Chomsky
So many people effected by this Vid nonsense and now we have this! CDC report has been released regarding health impacts from 1st dose recipients of the Rona Vac. A lot of recipients of this Vac won't be having a very merry Christmas I tell you that!,, ( https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf )
QUOTE ,, "Governments regard their own citizens as their main enemy, and they have to be - protect themselves. That's why you have state secret laws. Citizens are not supposed to know what their government is doing to them". Noam Chomsky
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