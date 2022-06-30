The War Is Happening | Making Sense of the Madness

The FBI and CIA are running intelligence operations all over the place. Social media platforms are the data dump places.





In this episode of MSOM, Gregg Phillips explains how the steal was done in a 1000 front insurgency. He and Jeffrey Prather explain a counter insurgency strategy that involves citizen journalists, sheriffs, and patriots world-wide in analyzing and executing on open source intelligence.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3yrylOX



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