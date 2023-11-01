Gaza Strip - Consequences of IDF Bombing - Hospital Tragedy Scenes Today, Nov 1
Adding: I read yesterday that the hospital only had enough fuel until late today.
Cutting off communications and the Internet for the second time in Gaza, and the Palestinian Telecommunications Company “Paltel” confirms that international routes have been cut off
UPDATE: Palestinian Telecommunications Company: Internet services are gradually returning to work in various regions of the Gaza Strip
Spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza to Al-Arabi: The health system in the Gaza Strip has completely collapsed
