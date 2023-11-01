Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gaza Strip - Consequences of IDF Bombing - Hospital Tragedy Scenes Today, Nov 1
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
972 Subscribers
43 views
Published 15 hours ago

Gaza Strip - Consequences of IDF Bombing - Hospital Tragedy Scenes Today, Nov 1

Adding:  I read yesterday that the hospital only had enough fuel until late today.

Cutting off communications and the Internet for the second time in Gaza, and the Palestinian Telecommunications Company “Paltel” confirms that international routes have been cut off

UPDATE: Palestinian Telecommunications Company: Internet services are gradually returning to work in various regions of the Gaza Strip

Adding posted:

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza to Al-Arabi: The health system in the Gaza Strip has completely collapsed

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket