Justin Trudeau Dirty Dog Cheating Scandal: Au Revoir Sophie Gregoire, Bonjour Melanie Joly

Rumors have persisted for years that Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie had been living separate lives and mainstream media failed to report or speculate on it and now all of a sudden the media is shocked that the couple have announced their separation and most likely pending divorce. Sophie obviously does not want any of her husband's political stench to was off on her. She see's that her husband is both a political liability and has turned into a personal liability.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.