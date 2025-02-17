BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fruits of the Philadelphia Remnant Church
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
80 followers
Follow
9 views • 2 months ago

Claim your free e-book ‘Gospel of the Kingdom of God’ right here:

https://www.cogwriter.com/GospeloftheKingdomofGod.pdf

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God


“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”


This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.


Matt 7:15-20 15 "Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles? 17 Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Therefore by their fruits you will know them.


Can you tell good fruit from bad fruit? Are you sure?

Some of those bearing bad fruit are wearing sheep’s clothing. You can’t always tell by looking. The ravenous wolf can be disguised by smooth words. The ravenous wolf can be disguised by lies. Dr. Thiel shines the light of the word of God on some ravenous wolves.


If you are being disparaged for the word of God, is it possible that you are actually bearing good fruit? If there are some that lie about you and deceive others about the work you do for the kingdom of God, could that be an indication that you are actually bearing good fruit?

Dr. Thiel brings the truth to light with several verses quoted from the Holy Bible.


What are some of the works that fulfill the definition of bearing good fruit? Is it God that determines what is good fruit and what is bad? Or is it man? What fruits are you bearing? Would you like to be part of producing good fruit by helping fulfill Matthew 24:14 and Romans 11:25?

Dr. Thiel shows you how to become a part of the body of Christ that is bearing good fruit by fulfilling those scriptures and more.

Read the full article to this video titled 'Fruits: The gospel is being preached, short work being prepared for, truth restored, youth outreaches, and the poor have the gospel preached to them’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/cog-news/the-gospel-is-being-preached-youth-audios-and-the-poor-have-the-gospel-preached-to-them/

