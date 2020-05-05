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Some Christians Also Get The NWO-COVID-19 Agenda
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169 views • May 05, 2020
REV. DANNY JONES HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT ATTEMPTS TO IMPOSE A NEW WORLD ORDER ON THIS EARTH
He hits a LOT of nails on the head. Global awakening is taking place in all domains of human endeavor. In a sermon given to his congregation at Northlake Baptist Church, 4823 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia on April 19, 2020 Reverend Jones share his understanding of the persons and dynamics behind the COVID-19 Plandemic as well as other false flags witnessed by assailed citizens around the world. He titled the sermon "Is this Coronavirus a Sign of the End of the World?". You'll note the pastor's strong political leanings but let that not distract you from the historical essence of his message. Mention is made of key NWO personalities as well as a toxic mix organizations spearheading implementation of globalist agendas: Nelson Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, and Warren Buffet.
Viewers are advised to view his sermon notes at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/Coronavirus4_19_Notes.pdf, then perform your own additional research, then draw your own conclusions, then lay out your own plan of action if so inclined based upon your own critical thinking.
Watch the Bill Gate's sponsored movie "Pandemic" on Netflix.com at https://www.netflix.com/watch/81048760. When you have lots of money you have lots of latitude to push your pet projects, however evil intentioned they may be.
He hits a LOT of nails on the head. Global awakening is taking place in all domains of human endeavor. In a sermon given to his congregation at Northlake Baptist Church, 4823 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia on April 19, 2020 Reverend Jones share his understanding of the persons and dynamics behind the COVID-19 Plandemic as well as other false flags witnessed by assailed citizens around the world. He titled the sermon "Is this Coronavirus a Sign of the End of the World?". You'll note the pastor's strong political leanings but let that not distract you from the historical essence of his message. Mention is made of key NWO personalities as well as a toxic mix organizations spearheading implementation of globalist agendas: Nelson Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates, Ted Turner, Oprah Winfrey, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, and Warren Buffet.
Viewers are advised to view his sermon notes at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/Coronavirus4_19_Notes.pdf, then perform your own additional research, then draw your own conclusions, then lay out your own plan of action if so inclined based upon your own critical thinking.
Watch the Bill Gate's sponsored movie "Pandemic" on Netflix.com at https://www.netflix.com/watch/81048760. When you have lots of money you have lots of latitude to push your pet projects, however evil intentioned they may be.
Keywords
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