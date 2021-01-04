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James Corbett - Eugenics is the heart of the globalist religion
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33 views • January 04, 2021
James Corbett - Eugenics is the heart of the globalist religion
CREDITS , The Corbert report
QUOTE ,, Though social eugenics was discredited long ago, we still often think of the genome in quasi-eugenic terms. When we read about the latest discovery of a link between a gene and a disease, we imagine that we've learned the cause of the disease, and we may even think we'll get a cure by fixing the gene. Gary Wolf
CREDITS , The Corbert report
QUOTE ,, Though social eugenics was discredited long ago, we still often think of the genome in quasi-eugenic terms. When we read about the latest discovery of a link between a gene and a disease, we imagine that we've learned the cause of the disease, and we may even think we'll get a cure by fixing the gene. Gary Wolf
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