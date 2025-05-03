Hybrid vs Open Pollinated Seeds: Which is Better?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hey, preppers! It’s Marjory Wildcraft, and I’m thrilled to share this guest video from Lynn Gillespie of The Living Farm, dropping knowledge on hybrid vs. open-pollinated seeds. Wondering which seeds are best for your garden? Lynn breaks down the pros and cons: hybrids offer disease resistance and high yields but lack flavor and can’t be saved, while open-pollinated seeds adapt to your land and boost genetic diversity. Want to avoid GMO confusion and pick the right seeds for a thriving, self-reliant garden? Watch now for Lynn’s expert tips to grow smarter!