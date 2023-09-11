Create New Account
9/11 22 Years Later
The New American
Published 18 hours ago

More than two decades after the events of September 11, 2001, Paul Dragu and Steve Bonta remember the day from the vantage point of The New American, and discuss how 9/11 still casts a long shadow over the American way of life, including our cherished liberties and Constitution.

Keywords
terrorismus911security

