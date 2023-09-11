9/11 22 Years Later

More than two decades after the events of September 11, 2001, Paul Dragu and Steve Bonta remember the day from the vantage point of The New American, and discuss how 9/11 still casts a long shadow over the American way of life, including our cherished liberties and Constitution.
