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Major U.S. Cities Prepare For Shelter In Place Lockdown - War Room Full Show
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19 views • March 18, 2020
Owen Shroyer and Tom Pappert host the War Room and take calls from listeners asking what they thing is going on with the Coronavirus. Is is too much panic and hysteria? Is it a bioweapon? Has the President handled it correctly? We also look at some unseen angles with Richard Reeves. Owen is fed up with media putting the onus of the outbreak on millennials limiting their freedoms. Infowars stands against tyranny, and that will never change. More double standards in justice highlighted as well. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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