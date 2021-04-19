The Agenda To Cull And Control | The Crowhouse

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“If you end up with a boring miserable life because you listened to your mom, your dad, your teacher, your priest, or some guy on television telling you how to do your shit, then you deserve it.” ― Frank Zappa
Watchdog cancels licence of lawyer leading tower lockdown lawsuit
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/legal-watchdog-cancels-licence-of-lawyer-leading-tower-lockdown-lawsuit-20210415-p57jfo.html
As mask mandates end, Oregon bucks trend with permanent rule
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-oregon-6f7f919d27644d02c330da5a8648af95
Stanford study quietly published at NIH.gov proves face masks are absolutely worthless against Covid
https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/04/17/stanford-study-quietly-published-at-nih-gov-proves-face-masks-are-absolutely-worthless-against-covid/
Farce mask: it's safe for only 20 minutes
https://www.smh.com.au/national/farce-mask-its-safe-for-only-20-minutes-20030427-gdgnyo.html
Third Pfizer vaccine jab 'likely needed within a year'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/third-pfizer-vaccine-jab-likely-needed-within-a-year/ar-BB1fHjqK?ocid=msedgntp
Diabetics urged to get COVID vaccine following blood clot death
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/people-with-diabetes-urged-to-get-covid-vaccine-following-blood-clot-death-20210416-p57jtb.html
Ireland to sign up to Covid travel pass plan to allow for summer holidays abroad
https://www.corkbeo.ie/news/local-news/ireland-sign-up-covid-travel-20386284?utm_source=cork_beo_newsletter&;utm_campaign=daily_newsletter2&utm_medium=email&pure360.trackingid=6c4c18c8-e728-466c-a48e-5b4a56c0f51c
Paedophile sentenced to over two years in prison after being found guilty of over fifty child sex offences
https://www.gmp.police.uk/news/greater-manchester/news/news/2021/april/paedophile-sentenced-to-over-two-years-in-prison-after-being-found-guilty-of-over-fifty-child-sex-offences/
Covid-19: 10-year jail term for travel lies defended
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-56007798
Government considering 100 points of ID to get Facebook, Tinder account
https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/security/government-considering-100-points-of-id-to-get-facebook-tinder-account/news-story/624550c621d662da7d3bd98ff3f0e888
Military to oversee Australia's COVID vaccine rollout
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/military-to-oversee-australia-s-covid-vaccine-rollout/ar-BB1fJzuK?ocid=msedgntp
Meningitis due to cerebrospinal fluid leak after nasal swab testing for COVID‐19
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ene.14736
Borders closed indefinitely? Government in headlong retreat from vaccination targets
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/borders-closed-indefinitely-government-in-headlong-retreat-from-vaccination-targets/ar-BB1fCBkc?ocid=msedgntp
Opening international borders would mean 1000 cases a week says Morrison
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/incursion-opening-international-borders-would-mean-1000-cases-a-week-says-morrison/ar-BB1fFY8N?ocid=msedgntp
Pentagon team reveals Covid-19-detecting chip that can be implanted in the body
https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-trends/article/3129809/pentagon-team-reveals-covid-19-detecting-chip-can-be-implanted
Most people hospitalised in the third wave are expected to have received two doses of a vaccine
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/vaccine-third-wave-coronavirus-modelling-20328025
Judges Impose New Type Of Censorship: ‘Banned From The Internet’
https://www.technocracy.news/judges-impose-new-type-of-censorship-banned-from-the-internet/
End Video: https://www.facebook.com/102561201917244/videos/1469214046775261
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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