Alex Jones Show 7/24/26 Second Half w/ Viktor Bout & Jason Bermas

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FULL FRIDAY EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW: Tune In For The Latest Insane Developments In The EXPLODING Iran War! Trump & The Pentagon Looking To Use Nukes On Iran! PLUS, Knives Out for JD Vance In The GOP As Americans Are SHOCKED By The Israeli Takeover Of The US Military/Intelligence! Roger Stone Joins Alex Jones LIVE For The 1st Time In 4 Months To Break The Latest On The Trump White House, Forecast The 2026 Midterms, Explain The 'Nixonmaxxing' Phenomenon, & MUCH MORE! FINALLY, Transhumanist Researcher Jason Bermas Delivers The Latest Updates From The Ongoing Epstein Files Saga! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 7/24/26