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Elezioni USA:Operazione STING - schede elettorali con filigrana per identificare quelle contraffatte - 6 11 2020
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7 views • November 06, 2020
Sarà vero? Visto il quadro generale non mi sembra un'ipotesi così assurda.
Vedremo... ; )
Fonte video, canale youtube: Detoxed Info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW-J3gE31KLzkwKGqjuxifQ
e per altre news, sito web: https://www.detoxed.info/
https://www.detoxed.info/esperto-intelligence-rivela-sting-operation/
Vedremo... ; )
Fonte video, canale youtube: Detoxed Info
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW-J3gE31KLzkwKGqjuxifQ
e per altre news, sito web: https://www.detoxed.info/
https://www.detoxed.info/esperto-intelligence-rivela-sting-operation/
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