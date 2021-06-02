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DEEP STATE IS BEING EXPOSED AND SHOWING THEIR FEAR
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230 views • June 02, 2021
DEEP STATE IS BEING EXPOSED AND SHOWING THEIR FEAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x9HDbWiboD9l/
So many pieces of information are coming out now that are showing the deep state for what they are. Tyrants, bullies, and dictators. People are waking up and seeing the devolution of this great country happening at lightning speed. The media cannot hide it and nor can the politicians that are about to be ousted. Things are warming to a rolling boil very soon and at that point no one will trust these criminals again. WWG1WGA Here is the link I mentioned:
OnTheFringe @on_the_fringe https://www.bitchute.com/channel/on-the-fringe-with-dan-radiostyle/
More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x9HDbWiboD9l/
So many pieces of information are coming out now that are showing the deep state for what they are. Tyrants, bullies, and dictators. People are waking up and seeing the devolution of this great country happening at lightning speed. The media cannot hide it and nor can the politicians that are about to be ousted. Things are warming to a rolling boil very soon and at that point no one will trust these criminals again. WWG1WGA Here is the link I mentioned:
OnTheFringe @on_the_fringe https://www.bitchute.com/channel/on-the-fringe-with-dan-radiostyle/
More Stuff:
____________________
Anthony Fauci Emails
LEOPOLD NIH FOIA
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
_____________
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
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