Gaza - "This is My Land. I Was Born Here and I Will Never Leave It to Anyone."

"This is my land. I was born here and I will never leave it to anyone."
Even after 32 days of #Israel's savage bombardment, the people of #Gaza insist that they will never give up their land.
