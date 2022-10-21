Digestive Enzymes Supplements

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DIGESTIVE ENZYMES VIDEO 1https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3yfexH-vv4
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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Digestive Enzyme Supplements
1:00 Common Digestive Enzymes
2:08 Lactose
2:36 Conditions that Enzymes Help
3:12 The Dangers of Enzyme Supplements
3:49 Eliminate Foods
4:30 Add Foods
5:05 How to Choose Digestive Enzyme Supplements
5:30 Supplements and AFS
8:53 The Liver
9:52 The Pancreas
10:13 The Thyroid
11:08 The Takeaway
11:43 Consultation & More Info