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11/28/18 #TRIBUNALS: TRUMP TWEETS TREASON! P_LOSI PILFERS HOUSE! #PRESIDIO
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35 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
11/28/18: President Trump retweeted a MEME calling for treason trials today and Nancy Pelosi "picked" as Speaker of the House. In the first reality, we finally get justice in the Republic, in the 2nd, we get a repeat of 2007-2011 with even much more at stake as the world teeters on the edge of a deep state manufactured "world war".
Credit for the awesome MEME on the thumbnail of this video goes to The Trump Train! https://www.twitter.com/The_Trump_Train
The history of a pay for play congress crime boss:
http://www.americanfreepress.net/html/pelosi_s_trail_215.html
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/28/nancy-peolsi-speaker-vote-house-democrats-1021478
Enjoy the lighting of the Christmas tree at the White house:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQhBiDGAfFE
President Trump retweeted The Trump Train MEME to begin trials for treason:
https://www.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Now is the time to stand together Patriots, freedom lovers, and advocates of truth and justice! WWG1WGA! Be aware and help to be the change in the coming weeks as the potential for increased De_p Stat_ retaliation is heightened. We ARE the Ones we have been waiting for! We, the People, ARE FREE!
Ways to support the channel:
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Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical
11/28/18: President Trump retweeted a MEME calling for treason trials today and Nancy Pelosi "picked" as Speaker of the House. In the first reality, we finally get justice in the Republic, in the 2nd, we get a repeat of 2007-2011 with even much more at stake as the world teeters on the edge of a deep state manufactured "world war".
Credit for the awesome MEME on the thumbnail of this video goes to The Trump Train! https://www.twitter.com/The_Trump_Train
The history of a pay for play congress crime boss:
http://www.americanfreepress.net/html/pelosi_s_trail_215.html
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/28/nancy-peolsi-speaker-vote-house-democrats-1021478
Enjoy the lighting of the Christmas tree at the White house:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQhBiDGAfFE
President Trump retweeted The Trump Train MEME to begin trials for treason:
https://www.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Now is the time to stand together Patriots, freedom lovers, and advocates of truth and justice! WWG1WGA! Be aware and help to be the change in the coming weeks as the potential for increased De_p Stat_ retaliation is heightened. We ARE the Ones we have been waiting for! We, the People, ARE FREE!
Ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDERRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical
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