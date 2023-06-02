Moscow Under Attack (Part 2)

Independent journalist, Patrick Lancaster, exposes some of the lies that the Western media keep pushing to enable the propaganda machine to keep working, in an effort to keep wars and corruption alive and well.
Video sourced from:
'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Featuring a report by Patrick Lancaster:
Patrick Lancaster Today - Telegram
Closing theme music:
'Retro News At Nine' by Steve Oxen
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
