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EP 2907-8AM TRUMP-APPOINTED PROSECUTOR STALLED HUNTER BIDEN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT IN 2020 ELECTION
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20 views • April 18, 2022
EP 2907-8AM TRUMP-APPOINTED PROSECUTOR STALLED HUNTER BIDEN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT IN 2020 ELECTION  RUMBLE SHOW LINK:   https://rumble.com/embed/vyghg7/?pub=24ns9 
========== LOCALS POST  - SUBSCRIBER CHAT ======
SANTILLI BRIGADE SUBSCRIBER-EXCLUSIVE LIVE SHOW CHAT:   EP 2907-8AM TRUMP-APPOINTED PROSECUTOR STALLED HUNTER BIDEN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT IN 2020 ELECTION    
RUMBLE SHOW LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/vyghg7/?pub=24ns9 
🔴🔴🔴 THIS IS OUR NEW CUSTOM STREAM LINK EXCLUSIVELY FOR LOCALS SUBSCRIBERS  https://watch.viloud.tv/4OshPcpv  🔴🔴🔴 
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**** During the live show, we invite our paid subscribers to join us for the live show chat.  It's "troll-free" and an awesome chat room filled with like-minded Patriots.  Once the show is over, we open the post to all of our members & publish the show archive.  Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $5 per month so you can receive access to our live show chat, exclusive content, behind the scenes content, and direct access to us via direct messaging & chat!  *** EPIC LIMITED TIME OFFER: Pay Annual & get 3 MONTHS FREE: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support 
SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2907-8AM TRUMP-APPOINTED PROSECUTOR STALLED HUNTER BIDEN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT IN 2020 ELECTION   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20780 
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EP 2907-8AM TRUMP-APPOINTED PROSECUTOR STALLED HUNTER BIDEN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT IN 2020 ELECTION    
LOCALS SUBSCRIBER-ONLY LIVE CHAT: https://petesantilli.locals.com/post/1996991/santilli-brigade-subscriber-exclusive-live-show-chat-ep-2907-8am-trump-appointed-prosecutor-stall 
RUMBLE SHOW LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/vyghg7/?pub=24ns9 
🔴JOIN OUR LOCALS (PAY ANNUAL - 3 MONTHS FREE IN 2022!) http://petesantilli.locals.com/support 
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