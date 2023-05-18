Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE AMAZING HEALING POWERS OF PLANTAIN (PLANTAGO MAJOR)
584 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

================(world orders review)

================

THE AMAZING HEALING POWERS OF PLANTAIN (PLANTAGO MAJOR)

================

(WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(clip source) Truepathfinder / visit and sub @

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truepathfinder/

================

In this video we explore the amazing health and nutritional benefits of a common weed called Plantain (Plantago major).


#health #holistichealing #holistichealth #holistichealthsolutions #holistictreatment #holistictherapy #phytotherapy #plantain #plantagomajor #naturalremedy #naturalsupplements #infection #respiratoryproblems #skincare #digestion #antiinflammatory #antibacterial #parasite #nutrition


Please support our work by becoming a Patreon: patreon.com/truepathfinder

Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.

Stay healthy and aware!

================

BECHAMP (Microzymas) NAESSENS (Somatids)

the TERRAIN is EVERYTHING... the GERM is NOTHING !


LAW Of The TERRAIN vs. GERM THEORY of DISEASE

(Robert Scott Bell) https://www.bitchute.com/video/TJyamCzVt486/


About 'VIROLOGY' (Dr. Stefan Lanka & Dr. Tom Cowan)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JryYTsD9Q68/


(Stefan Lanka) The Virus Misconception:

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf


http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/die-wurzel-interview-englisch.pdf

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-virologists.pdf

http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-won-measles-virus-process.pdf

https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf

================


Shared from and subscribe to:

(WOR) World Orders Review (tangentopolis)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/

Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21agenda 30sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket