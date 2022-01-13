Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Is Not The Moshiach This video is in response to another video I made titled Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu King Saul And Naftali Bennett David (The Messiah/Moshiach)? I had high hopes, but after these last few months, I have to admit I was wrong. Rabbis were also wrong. Everyone was wrong. ✳️Related Video: ✔️Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu King Saul And Naftali Bennett David (The Messiah/Moshiach)? https://www.brighteon.com/a7029db2-ed7b-43a7-91c6-3afc58c1584b #naftalibennett #israel #israelpm #moshiach #mashiach #messiah #globalist #judaism ====================

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