WILL BIDEN TRADE RUSSIA THE "MERCHANT OF DEATH" FOR A STONER BASKETBALL PLAYER?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Viktor: Viktor Bout - Wikipedia
Brittney Griner: Trial for WNBA star Brittney Griner opens in Russian court (msn.com)
The trade: Russia Hints at Linking Griner’s Case to Fate of ‘Merchant of Death’ (msn.com)