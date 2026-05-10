WERE CHILDREN TRAFFICKED TO AIR FORCE ONE UNDER COVER OF A BOMB THREAT IN 2022❓

690K views · 38K reactions | Air Force one caught red handed… #usa #news #wtf #crazy #scary | NewsUpdates4Real





In this disturbing video, a bomb threat is called in on Air Force One in April 2022, causing a delay on the runway. As the security team rushes to respond... [this is a partail description of an Instagram video that no longer exists]





The year was 2022. Fake Biidan was the TV President. Air Force One was about to take off but it was stopped on the tarmac. Three Ospreys came flying in from who knows where and landed near Air Force One. The hatches opened and loads of children ran to Air Force One. That's when Air Force One took off, and nobody knows the destination.😳





https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSm7FWbgbn7/





Source: https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=1189994699953552&_rdr





Could not find a download for this:





812 Million Views in 34 Hours: Mel Gibson’s “Finding the Past” Drops 47 Names and Leaves Hollywood in Stunned Silence





In a shocking debut that no one saw coming, Mel Gibson’s explosive new documentary Finding the Past has shattered the internet, surging to 812 million views in just 34 hours. The film does what many insiders believed would never be allowed: it publicly exposes 47 high-profile names tied to the long-buried secrets of the Jeffrey Epstein network.





"Discover the shocking truths that Hollywood didn’t want you to know—click to watch Mel Gibson’s explosive documentary now!" :





https://ifeg.info/2026/04/17/812-million-views-in-34-hours-mel-gibsons-finding-the-past-drops-47-names-and-leaves-hollywood-in-stunned-silence/





Could just be CLICKBAIT; if anyone has seen this, please drop a link in comments