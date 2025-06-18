Cheesy (1996, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cheesy is a platformer developed by British compan CTA Developments and published by Jaleco (in Japan) and British company Ocean Software (in Europe). A release in North America was planned, but got cancelled. The game was originally being developed for the Atari Jaguar, but this version was cancelled.