There is a Vaccine Death Witness Protection Program! A Warning from Chris Sky

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Are they paying people to keep quiet? Yes. Our government agencies have been doing this with our tax dollars for years. They had said we fund our own deaths and we do. This video goes step by step into why there is no room for doubt in the matter of Damar Hamlins death.
https://thephaser.com/2023/01/a-vaccine-death-witness-protection-program/
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