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History has been written in blood, not with ink . Remember Ukraine! 2014 & ROMANIA 1989, NICOLAE CEAUSESCU
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325 views • November 25, 2021
Remember Ukraine!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revolution_of_Dignity
THIS IS HOW WE WIN THIS WAR!!! "FOOTAGE FROM 7 YEARS AGO" !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WDHFhrwXXJR7/
The Hidden Tyranny - History has been written in blood, not with ink .
No letter, editorial or book has ever rallied the people or stopped tyranny.
https://archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal
by Harold Wallace Rosenthal
The Hidden Tyranny first appeared in 1978, two years after Rosenthal was killed by Arab terrorists who were attempting to hijack an Israeli jetliner in Istanbul.
The Hidden Tyranny includes an interview conducted by Walter White with Rosenthal that claimed Jewish Americans had implemented a Protocols of the Elders of Zion style plan to take over the world.
The pamphlet was republished in the 1990s and distributed in Idaho by the 11th Hour Remnant Messenger, funded by wealthy entrepreneurs Vincent Bertollini and Carl E. Story.
Albert Bourla, CEO of PFIZER:- I'm 69 years old, not working ont he front line
Albert Bourla:- "MY TYPE IS NOT RECOMMENDED TO GET VACCINATION"
"l was born and raised in Thessaloniki, Greece, my parents, were Sephardi Jews".
Bourla and his wife live in Scarsdale, New York. He has two children: a daughter and a son. He received $21 million in compensation from Pfizer in 2020.
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/health/2020/12/14/albert-bourla-pfizer-ceo-vaccine-rollout-covid-newday-vpx.cnn
Protocol 6 re CoronaHoax-
http://www.ourladyisgod.com/i-protocols-learned-elders-of-zion.php
"In every possible way, we must develop the significance of our Super-Government by representing it as the Protector and Benefactor of all them who voluntarily submit to us."
"IT IS INDISPENSABLE TO... UTTERLY EXHAUST HUMANITY
WITH DISSENSION, HATRED, STRUGGLE, ENVY AND EVEN BY
THE USE OF TORTURE, BY STARVATION, BY THE
INOCULATION OF DISEASES, BY WANT, SO THAT THE
"GOYIM" SEE NO OTHER ISSUE THAN TO TAKE REFUGE IN
OUR COMPLETE SOVEREIGNTY IN MONEY AND IN ALL
ELSE." Protocols of Zion, 10:19
https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm#PROTOCOL%20No.%201
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/How_to_Make_Love_to_a_Negro_Without_Getting_Tired
They locked down the world in a week, does that tell you something?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eL2Nd1A6p2Z6/
part two
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcuIMyDOjXtS/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revolution_of_Dignity
THIS IS HOW WE WIN THIS WAR!!! "FOOTAGE FROM 7 YEARS AGO" !!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WDHFhrwXXJR7/
The Hidden Tyranny - History has been written in blood, not with ink .
No letter, editorial or book has ever rallied the people or stopped tyranny.
https://archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal
by Harold Wallace Rosenthal
The Hidden Tyranny first appeared in 1978, two years after Rosenthal was killed by Arab terrorists who were attempting to hijack an Israeli jetliner in Istanbul.
The Hidden Tyranny includes an interview conducted by Walter White with Rosenthal that claimed Jewish Americans had implemented a Protocols of the Elders of Zion style plan to take over the world.
The pamphlet was republished in the 1990s and distributed in Idaho by the 11th Hour Remnant Messenger, funded by wealthy entrepreneurs Vincent Bertollini and Carl E. Story.
Albert Bourla, CEO of PFIZER:- I'm 69 years old, not working ont he front line
Albert Bourla:- "MY TYPE IS NOT RECOMMENDED TO GET VACCINATION"
"l was born and raised in Thessaloniki, Greece, my parents, were Sephardi Jews".
Bourla and his wife live in Scarsdale, New York. He has two children: a daughter and a son. He received $21 million in compensation from Pfizer in 2020.
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/health/2020/12/14/albert-bourla-pfizer-ceo-vaccine-rollout-covid-newday-vpx.cnn
Protocol 6 re CoronaHoax-
http://www.ourladyisgod.com/i-protocols-learned-elders-of-zion.php
"In every possible way, we must develop the significance of our Super-Government by representing it as the Protector and Benefactor of all them who voluntarily submit to us."
"IT IS INDISPENSABLE TO... UTTERLY EXHAUST HUMANITY
WITH DISSENSION, HATRED, STRUGGLE, ENVY AND EVEN BY
THE USE OF TORTURE, BY STARVATION, BY THE
INOCULATION OF DISEASES, BY WANT, SO THAT THE
"GOYIM" SEE NO OTHER ISSUE THAN TO TAKE REFUGE IN
OUR COMPLETE SOVEREIGNTY IN MONEY AND IN ALL
ELSE." Protocols of Zion, 10:19
https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm#PROTOCOL%20No.%201
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/How_to_Make_Love_to_a_Negro_Without_Getting_Tired
They locked down the world in a week, does that tell you something?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eL2Nd1A6p2Z6/
part two
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcuIMyDOjXtS/
Keywords
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