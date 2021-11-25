Remember Ukraine!THIS IS HOW WE WIN THIS WAR!!! "FOOTAGE FROM 7 YEARS AGO" !!!The Hidden Tyranny - History has been written in blood, not with ink .No letter, editorial or book has ever rallied the people or stopped tyranny.by Harold Wallace RosenthalThe Hidden Tyranny first appeared in 1978, two years after Rosenthal was killed by Arab terrorists who were attempting to hijack an Israeli jetliner in Istanbul.The Hidden Tyranny includes an interview conducted by Walter White with Rosenthal that claimed Jewish Americans had implemented a Protocols of the Elders of Zion style plan to take over the world.The pamphlet was republished in the 1990s and distributed in Idaho by the 11th Hour Remnant Messenger, funded by wealthy entrepreneurs Vincent Bertollini and Carl E. Story.Albert Bourla, CEO of PFIZER:- I'm 69 years old, not working ont he front lineAlbert Bourla:- "MY TYPE IS NOT RECOMMENDED TO GET VACCINATION""l was born and raised in Thessaloniki, Greece, my parents, were Sephardi Jews".Bourla and his wife live in Scarsdale, New York. He has two children: a daughter and a son. He received $21 million in compensation from Pfizer in 2020.Protocol 6 re CoronaHoax-"In every possible way, we must develop the significance of our Super-Government by representing it as the Protector and Benefactor of all them who voluntarily submit to us.""IT IS INDISPENSABLE TO... UTTERLY EXHAUST HUMANITYWITH DISSENSION, HATRED, STRUGGLE, ENVY AND EVEN BYTHE USE OF TORTURE, BY STARVATION, BY THEINOCULATION OF DISEASES, BY WANT, SO THAT THE"GOYIM" SEE NO OTHER ISSUE THAN TO TAKE REFUGE INOUR COMPLETE SOVEREIGNTY IN MONEY AND IN ALLELSE." Protocols of Zion, 10:19They locked down the world in a week, does that tell you something?part two