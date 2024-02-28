Sovereign Sisters Podcast: Episode 4 — Maintaining Sovereignty in Uncertain Times

In this episode of the Sovereign Sisters Podcast, we delved into the topic of preparedness during power outages and system failures. With recent events like AT&T outages and widespread power failures across the globe, we focus on reclaiming sovereignty in the face of such disruptions.
Download the free checklist: https://bit.ly/SSPchecklist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.