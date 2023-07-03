A Discerner of the Thoughts and Intents of the Heart-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 2 2023

Significant Occasions When Jesus (the Word of God Incarnate) Was Silent; Times When He Spoke. God Has a Heart and an Ear: He Hears the Cries of the Widows and Orphans, and He Answers for a Child's Sake. For Contrast, a Quick List of Man-Centered Gospels. Finally, What Jesus Said that Men Are Like with Regard to Receiving the Truth of God's Word.

