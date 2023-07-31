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World Has Become So Twisted & Perverse - Rapture Next! - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
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84 views • July 31, 2023

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.


Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-07-30: Why Everything’s So Strange Now " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

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Pastor JD answers the question of why everything that’s happening in the world today is so strange now.

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RESOURCE LINKS:

- [Mainstream News Media's Attack on Bible Prophecy] Washington Post article, "Rapture anxiety is a thing"

https://www.washingtonpost.com/religion/2023/04/21/rapture-anxiety-is-thing

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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

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Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

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BACKUP CHANNELS:

YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/

YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w

BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/

BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/

Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779

Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779

Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779

Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155

Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]

Parler.com [discontinued Oct 2021]

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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

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God bless you. Maranatha!

Keywords
spiritualbiblechristjesuschristianprayerprophecyrapturetribulationwarfareend timesrevelationantichristsecond comingprayersjdfarag
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