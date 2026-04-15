16 Tax-Free Employee Benefits Explained in 16 Minutes

In this presentation, we will review 16 main tax-free employee benefit plans that require formal core documents for legal compliance and proper administration.

These plans can help employers reduce payroll taxes, help employees reduce taxable income, and create valuable benefit options that improve overall compensation.

We will cover Section 125 Cafeteria Plans (4 modules), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (9 options), ERISA Wrap Summary Plan Descriptions, Section 132 Transit and Parking plans, Section 127 Educational Assistance Plans, and plan administration options. Along the way, we will also explain key compliance rules, tax advantages, design options, and employer considerations.

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