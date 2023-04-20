Revelation 10-11 Spiritual warfare from 2035 to 2066 AD. Satan's sword versus Christ's sword.

The pecking order of chickens works because chickens believe they are chickens. The pecking order of men is the cause of all human suffering! During the Roman apostasy, for the last 1680 years, 2 Thess. 2:3, Satan has been lying about men being able to judge, preach, give bibles, and faith systems like Christ Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. The ways of men are subjective truth and pseudo-science, while the ways of Christ are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff!





After Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse has ruled over men with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men for the past 1680 years Rev. 6:4, the ways of Elohim are back in these last days or end times of the ways of men Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; James 3: 5:7-11. The ways of Jehovah are as high as the heavens above men's ways, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Isa. 55:9ff; Eph. 3:20ff!





Satan rules over the kingdoms of men with the Bibles, religions, and preaching of men. The Lord gave us a strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11 stepped back and hid His face, glory, majesty, love, and Bible Ezek. 39:25-29, so Satan could rule over men for the past 1680 years. Christ, His Bible, and one faith Christianity are back, as foreshadowed by the second physical temple in Jerusalem rebuilt in 531 BC.





Christ is back, wielding the Sword of the Spirit from heaven, as He restores the Perfect Law of Liberty in these last days of the ways of men Heb. 1:2. When the restoration of the Bible is complete in about 2066 AD, at the second coming of the Lord, He will resume His reign over the world with the Perfect Law of Liberty, AKA the Royal Law, AKA The Rod of Iron.

Everything is different about the Bibles of men versus the one true faith Bible from Elohim. Bibles of men are antichrist, denying that Christ has all authority. The Septuagint, with its apocryphal books of men, was copied by the Catholic church and was the authority behind the murder of Christ. The power of supernatural objective truth from Jehovah is why Christ slowly restores it John 8:32, so for the next 43 years, there can be spiritual warfare Rev. 5:1ff.

We were allowed to utilize the bibles of men to learn that every way of men does not work. We read about the sins of men in the Bible because all men illustrate our need for Jehovah to save us from ourselves.

The ways of men Gen. 2:17-4:12; Rom. 5:12; James 5:18ff, cause all human suffering. The Lord warned us we would have to patiently endure the ways of men until the first and second coming of the Lord Job; James 5:7-11, 2 Thess. 2:1-11.





The restoration of the Bible in these last days of the ways of men Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21 means that Satan has but a little time John 12:30-31. Salvation is being brought down from heaven 2 Thess. 2:10. At the second coming, in about 2066 AD, we will have all spiritual blessings in Christ, the great wedding feast, the Father of all comforts and mercy, the Great Physician, The Good Shephard, etc. all





Rev. 9 https://rumble.com/embed/v2gqqxw/?pub=1x3n1

Rev. 10-11 https://rumble.com/embed/v2gqu9o/?pub=1x3n1