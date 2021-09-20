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Starseeds & Indigos Overcome 3D Obstacles to 5D Awakening & Ascension - Von Galt
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69 views • September 20, 2021
Enjoy this short snippet from the interview that hypnosis practitioner and energy healer, Hara Katsiki in Germany does with hypnosis practitioner and author, Von Galt in Seattle, WA, USA. Von spent over 40 years studying Earth's ascension process. In this snippet, she shares what the abundance blocks are, which is holding back these people from having an awakening and ascending with Earth into the 5th dimension.
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/3Ei8GWdGsEs
More about Hara Katsiki:
Hara Katsiki is a Certified Level 2 QHHT Practitioner from Quantum Healing Hypnosis Academy by Dolores Cannon. She is also a BQH(Beyond Quantum Healing) practitioner and a Certified Teacher of THE SCHOOL OF THE HEART by Daniel Mittel, certified in "Heart Imagery: Cleaning The Past and Self-Renewal" and "Journeys Into The Heart: The Inner Path".Hara is also a multi-awarded artist. Her work is love that is put into action, reflecting the intuitive nature that resides within us all and infuses a deep connection to heart, mind, and spirit. Through her work, she attempts to transcend the physical world and portray a wider vision of awareness.
Her mission in this world is to be of service to humanity, inspire, anchor love into the Earth, liberate the souls who have lost their way on this planet to find their role and meaning in life, give encouragement and hope.
To book a hypnosis session with Hara in Germany, please visit: http://www.qhht.cloud/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
To watch the FULL interview, click on the link below.
https://youtu.be/3Ei8GWdGsEs
More about Hara Katsiki:
Hara Katsiki is a Certified Level 2 QHHT Practitioner from Quantum Healing Hypnosis Academy by Dolores Cannon. She is also a BQH(Beyond Quantum Healing) practitioner and a Certified Teacher of THE SCHOOL OF THE HEART by Daniel Mittel, certified in "Heart Imagery: Cleaning The Past and Self-Renewal" and "Journeys Into The Heart: The Inner Path".Hara is also a multi-awarded artist. Her work is love that is put into action, reflecting the intuitive nature that resides within us all and infuses a deep connection to heart, mind, and spirit. Through her work, she attempts to transcend the physical world and portray a wider vision of awareness.
Her mission in this world is to be of service to humanity, inspire, anchor love into the Earth, liberate the souls who have lost their way on this planet to find their role and meaning in life, give encouragement and hope.
To book a hypnosis session with Hara in Germany, please visit: http://www.qhht.cloud/
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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