6 AMAZING Young Australian Woman Make a Difference to the World.

The Power of Activism: Michelle Dado-Millynn on ATP Media with KAren Swain.

ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Michelle Dado-Millynn

Host: Karen Swain

Date: Sunday March 31 2024 EST

Episode: 5 The Power of Activism with Michelle Dado-Millynn





About our Guest:

Michelle Dado-Millynn is a qualified animal nurse, who has paralleled her visual storytelling & design career with environmental and animal/wildlife rescue & care work, with advocacy & activism. She is the producer of a documentary; The Power of Activism, which shines a positive light on a group of 6 young Australian female activists, who risk it all to change the future thinking of governments and major companies. In true ‘David versus Goliath’ style, these inspirational woman, who include scientists and conservationists, challenge the thinking of out-dated practices that are contributing to climate change.

The ultimate focus is on education and empowerment, proving that beyond the benefits to land and health, changing the ways we farm, fuel and build, the work of these woman has a tangible, definable economic benefit.

So many documentaries talk about the problems we face in the world, leaving people feeling overwhelmed and thinking the problems are too big for one person to make a difference. Michelle wants viewers of her documentary to feel empowered in their individual ability to drive change, and to learn from everyday women, who are doing just that.

